$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. Ooma reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ooma during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,132. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $397.94 million, a P/E ratio of -167.38 and a beta of 0.60. Ooma has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

About Ooma (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.