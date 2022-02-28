-$0.22 EPS Expected for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Enviva Partners posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 540%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enviva Partners.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enviva Partners by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Enviva Partners by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,832. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -95.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -471.23%.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

