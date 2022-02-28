$0.46 EPS Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Terreno Realty reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,296,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRNO stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,932. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.