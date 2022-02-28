$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.74. Post reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Shares of POST opened at $106.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day moving average is $107.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.76. Post has a 12-month low of $94.76 and a 12-month high of $118.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Post by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Post by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Post by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Post by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

