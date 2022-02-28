$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) to announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.71. Southside Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBSI. Stephens began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.47. 2,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,549. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

