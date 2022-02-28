$0.77 EPS Expected for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) will announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Univar Solutions’ earnings. Univar Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Univar Solutions.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

In other news, insider Kelly O’hanlon sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $71,390.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,914 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,660,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after buying an additional 251,734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 215,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 38,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

UNVR stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 25,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,608. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $30.77.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

