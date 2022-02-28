$0.96 EPS Expected for Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. Sanofi posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sanofi.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SNY traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.22. The company had a trading volume of 45,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,633. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $54.26.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

