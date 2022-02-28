$1.65 EPS Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.57. UMB Financial posted earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $8.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $102.68 on Monday. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $83.01 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $136,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $84,777.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.