$1.65 EPS Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.57. UMB Financial posted earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $8.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $102.68 on Monday. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $83.01 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $136,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $84,777.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

