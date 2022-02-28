$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $7.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $44.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.26. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $55.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,858,000 after buying an additional 369,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,811,000 after buying an additional 108,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,146,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,654,000 after buying an additional 64,669 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after purchasing an additional 275,424 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after purchasing an additional 261,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

