10,539 Shares in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $15.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.61. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ACRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.