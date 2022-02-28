110,154 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,586,000 after purchasing an additional 195,635 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE opened at $138.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $219.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.81 and a 200 day moving average of $159.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

