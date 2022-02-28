13,205 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. 15.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SONY traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.08. 5,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.76. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

