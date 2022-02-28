13,582 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $219.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.93 and a 200 day moving average of $228.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

