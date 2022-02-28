14,310 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,990,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,857,000 after purchasing an additional 163,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 877,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $18.39 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

