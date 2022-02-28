1,443,800 Shares in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Purchased by EcoR1 Capital LLC

EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,443,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,584,000. Protagonist Therapeutics comprises 0.9% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $274,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $24.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.16.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.