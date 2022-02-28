$161.84 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $161.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.20 million and the lowest is $146.00 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $131.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $658.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $728.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $660.12 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $732.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $937.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

