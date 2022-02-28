$164.74 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) will announce $164.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.54 million and the highest is $166.11 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported sales of $168.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $677.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $663.95 million to $688.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $736.41 million, with estimates ranging from $731.81 million to $739.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $177.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:AUB traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.37. 450,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,111. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.21. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,769,000 after buying an additional 209,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after acquiring an additional 61,264 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $266,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

