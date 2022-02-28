$17.35 Million in Sales Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) to report $17.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.40 million and the lowest is $17.30 million. Airgain posted sales of $17.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $78.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.94 million to $82.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $95.21 million, with estimates ranging from $87.31 million to $103.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIRG shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $9.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $94.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.08. Airgain has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Airgain by 99.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Airgain by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Airgain by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Airgain by 51.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.