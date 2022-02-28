2,037 Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOG. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $23.60 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -5.03%.

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

