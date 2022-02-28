2,248 Shares in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,248 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,689,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in UMB Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP James Cornelius sold 818 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $84,777.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $136,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

UMBF stock opened at $102.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.01 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.48.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

UMB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.