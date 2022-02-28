$257.52 Million in Sales Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) will announce $257.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $269.03 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $143.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTTR opened at $8.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

About Select Energy Services (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.