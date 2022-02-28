$257.52 Million in Sales Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) will announce $257.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $269.03 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $143.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Select Energy Services.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of WTTR opened at $8.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $8.79.
About Select Energy Services (Get Rating)
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
