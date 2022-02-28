2,905 Shares in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,062,000 after acquiring an additional 150,271 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,444,000 after acquiring an additional 408,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $720,404,000 after acquiring an additional 113,322 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,177,000 after purchasing an additional 213,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Yandex by 100.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of YNDX opened at $18.94 on Monday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.78.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

