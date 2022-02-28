$348.48 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) will report sales of $348.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $341.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $353.30 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $331.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.38. 466,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.