$38.71 Million in Sales Expected for Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) to report $38.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expensify’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.84 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Expensify will report full year sales of $141.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.04 million to $142.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $179.97 million, with estimates ranging from $176.76 million to $183.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million.

Several research firms have commented on EXFY. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. Expensify has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $51.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

