$40.57 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) will report sales of $40.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.10 million to $41.00 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $35.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $162.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.10 million to $163.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $167.55 million, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $169.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farmers National Banc.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 15,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 15,297 shares of company stock worth $271,152 in the last ninety days. 8.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,243,000 after buying an additional 285,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,859,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,511,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 516,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,659 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMNB opened at $17.53 on Monday. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

