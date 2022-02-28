41,816 Shares in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 41,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $47,549.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $481,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,522 shares of company stock worth $5,451,316 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $88.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.44 and a 200-day moving average of $103.50. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Trupanion Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.