$5.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) will post $5.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.64 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $22.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.51 billion to $22.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on AVT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

AVT traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. 502,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,351. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.48. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Avnet in the second quarter valued at $1,339,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avnet by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Avnet by 39.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 159,949 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 31.1% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 3.3% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

