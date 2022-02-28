$50,000.00 in Sales Expected for BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) will report $50,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40,000.00 and the highest is $60,000.00. BioCardia also reported sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year sales of $500,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $560,000.00, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $630,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioCardia.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCDA shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioCardia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 67.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioCardia by 23.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioCardia in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 14.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCardia stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 159,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,346. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.38.

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

