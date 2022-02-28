50,479 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Bought by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,479 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after purchasing an additional 661,148 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after purchasing an additional 839,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,589,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

CLF opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 66,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,149. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

