57,972 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 35.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RKT opened at $12.23 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

