$59.90 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) will report sales of $59.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.55 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $32.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $284.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.59 million to $290.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $312.07 million, with estimates ranging from $311.45 million to $312.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

CLDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,050. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $666.17 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,892,000 after purchasing an additional 206,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,692,000 after acquiring an additional 285,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,473 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,329,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,419,000 after acquiring an additional 86,114 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.