6,192 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Purchased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,473,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $338.69 on Monday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.89.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

