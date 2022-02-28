659 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mastercard by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,654,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $9.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $359.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,940. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.92 and its 200-day moving average is $354.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $351.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.50.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,484 shares of company stock worth $210,070,389 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

