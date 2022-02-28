659 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 186.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

MA stock traded down $9.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $359.49. The stock had a trading volume of 123,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,940. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $351.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,484 shares of company stock valued at $210,070,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.