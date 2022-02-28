860,100 Shares in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Purchased by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 860,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,944,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,822. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $29.82.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

