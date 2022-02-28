883 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 883 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Adobe accounts for 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the software company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $465.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $219.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.81 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

