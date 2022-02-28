96,775 Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 96,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,783,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $183.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $131.13 and a 12 month high of $183.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,016,401 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.