98,588 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 98,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,478,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,389,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,374,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,351,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34. Jackson Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

