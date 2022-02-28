A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $9,138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 75,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 19.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 405,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 83.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 64.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 56,665 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $323,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $122,603.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $70.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43. The firm has a market cap of $804.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of -0.47. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $80.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.