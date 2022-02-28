AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $147.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $129.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ABBV. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.38.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV opened at $149.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.72. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $150.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $264.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 223,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.