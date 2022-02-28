Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,507,000 after purchasing an additional 992,149 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56.

