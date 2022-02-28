ACENT Hits Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar. ACENT has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $421,764.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00036177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00110237 BTC.

About ACENT

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars.

