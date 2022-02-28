ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Head-To-Head Contrast

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of ACM Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of ACM Research shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ACM Research and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACM Research 14.62% 11.88% 6.64% Brooks Automation 14.57% 8.87% 6.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ACM Research and Brooks Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACM Research 0 0 5 0 3.00 Brooks Automation 0 0 1 0 3.00

ACM Research presently has a consensus price target of $130.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.42%. Brooks Automation has a consensus price target of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.91%. Given ACM Research’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACM Research is more favorable than Brooks Automation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACM Research and Brooks Automation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACM Research $156.62 million 9.26 $18.78 million $1.40 58.61 Brooks Automation $513.70 million 12.91 $110.75 million $1.72 51.47

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than ACM Research. Brooks Automation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACM Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ACM Research has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ACM Research beats Brooks Automation on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACM Research (Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield. The company tools can be used in fabricating foundry, logic and memory chips including dynamic random-access memory, or DRAM, and 3D NAND-flash memory chips. The company was founded by David H. Wang and Hui Wang in January 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About Brooks Automation (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates. The Life Sciences Services segment offers genomic services and sample repository solutions, including on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery and business continuity, and biospecimen procurement services, as well as project management and consulting, and informatics provides sample intelligence software solutions, which support laboratory workflow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample, inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, clinical trial and consent management, and planning, data managemen

