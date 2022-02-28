Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Cap Achieves $2.02 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.02 million and $34,262.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,718.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.25 or 0.06936329 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.01 or 0.00273098 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.98 or 0.00805939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00072487 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.46 or 0.00398896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.65 or 0.00216471 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

