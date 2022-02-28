Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0081 on Top Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $34,262.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,718.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.25 or 0.06936329 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.01 or 0.00273098 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.98 or 0.00805939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00072487 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.46 or 0.00398896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.65 or 0.00216471 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

