Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,125 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.40.

AAP stock opened at $205.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.03 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

