Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 3.0% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,549,000. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Barclays set a $148.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 421,634 shares of company stock worth $58,003,916 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $121.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

