Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) will post $55.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $61.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $37.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $203.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $209.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $252.12 million, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $291.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $793,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 530,955 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 255,255 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTX stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $388.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

