Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $16,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJRD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.52. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $52.17.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

