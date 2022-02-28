AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. AES also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.11. 5,580,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,017,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. AES has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.92%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in AES by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

